Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SEX OFFENSE: Logan M. Cutcher, 19, was charged second-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on May 9 in connection with an incident on Young Street. A warrant for him was issued on May 15.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: An adult female was receiving inappropriate pictures from a 17-year-old juvenile on May 9 on Kienle Drive. A juvenile was charged with telecommunications harassment.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 200 block of Greene Street on May 9 at 8:20 a.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to a dog left inside of a car at Walmart on May 9 at 10:30 a.m. Contact was made with the owner, and the dog was okay.

A caller said an aggressive German Sheppard was chasing people on the 800 block of Broadway on May 9 at 11:40 a.m. The dog was taken to the animal shelter, and the owner was charged. Thomas D. Martinez, 49, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

A caller said two aggressive pit bulls were chasing a male subject into a house on 100 block of First Street on May 10 at 2:30 p.m. The owner of the dogs was cited, and the dogs were secured in a house. Stephanie L. Lee, 34, of Piqua, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A caller reported a known subject kept coming to their apartment and starting problems and asked for him to be trespassed on Garbry Road on May 9 at approximately 12:30 p.m. He was warned for trespassing.

A resident requested a female subject be warned for trespassing on the 1300 block of Brooke Street on May 9 at 7 p.m. The female subject allegedly struck the resident.

ACCIDENT: There was a one-vehicle traffic crash reported on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on May 9 at approximately 2:20 p.m. A citation was issued for failure to maintain control and driving under suspension.

There was a traffic crash reported on private property in the area of Indian Trails and Looney Road on May 9 at 2:30 p.m. Three vehicles driven by juveniles rear-ended each other while leaving school. Their parents were notified.

There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident on the 1500 block of Broadway on May 9 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

THEFT: A victim believed a male subject stole her cell phone while she was sleeping on the 300 block of South Street on May 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the report of a theft in progress at Rose’s Variety Store on May 10 at 7 p.m. Officers located a female suspect who was arrested for theft. The female was also found to have an active warrant. She was transported to the county jail. Ashley C. Torchick, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft and fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident.