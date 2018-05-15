UVCC honors student achievers

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center honored student achievement in an evening program, Thursday, May 3. Student Services Director Matt Meyer welcomed the honorees their families, guests and staff. Awards were presented by Meyer, Superintendent Nancy Luce, PhD, Executive Director Jason Haak, and program supervisors Eric Bowser, Michelle Brunson, Timothy Cordonnier, Joe Davis, and Roger Voisard.

Sixty-six juniors and seniors had perfect attendance for the first three grading periods this year. Sixty-two of these students earned 3.25 or better grade point average. Additionally six seniors had perfect attendance their junior year and during the first three grading periods this year. All were recognized on stage in the Hartzell Lecture Hall.

One hundred forty juniors and seniors were awarded the Upper Valley Career Center Honor Pin for their 3.50 or better grade point average and 98 percent or higher attendance during the first three grading periods this year.

One hundred twenty-six juniors and seniors were honored for earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average during the first three grading periods of the this school year. Sixteen seniors earned all A’s in each of their Upper Valley Career Center academic classes each grading period for the 2016-2017 year and the first three grading periods for the 2017-2018 school year. The honorees are: Hayley Barker, Christina Crosby, Lane Eilerman, Pauline Frank, Alyssa Gambill, Andrew Highman, Garrett Kimmel, Tanner Kimmel, Noah Krill, Shane Marlow, Brandon Martin, Ryland Miller, Autumn Neville, Madison Ordean, Whitney Pleiman, Laura Pritchett, Olivia Quinter, Avory Smith, Carly Smith, Christian Smith, Madison Stahler, Haley Stine, Austin Suthers, Jenna Thomas, and Drake Widney.

Special awards and scholarships were announced next: The J. Scott Garbry Memorial Scholarship — Dylan Cook, Brittany Daniel, Tanner Iverson, Tristen Paul, Noah Schnipke, Zane Strubler, and Whitney Young; Ernest Johns American Legion Award — Laura Pritchett; The Amber Detrick Memorial Early Childhood Scholarship — Makenzie Ranly; The Sharon Weyant Memorial Scholarship — LeeAnn Cook; Goodrich Vocational Scholarship — Andieleigh Emerick; The McColloch-Baker Scholarship — Kaeden Reier; The Matt D. Zimpfer Memorial Award — Adam Rostkowski; The Cecil E. Phillis Memorial Award — Joshuah Douglas and Bryson Holter; The Ray Kroc Youth Achievement Award — Jacob Couchot; The David M. and Glenna M. Whitmore Scholarship — Emma Dammeyer, Korren Evans, Chloe Littleton, Haley Stine, and Anna Walker; President’s Award for Education Excellence — Irina Dingman, Nathan Hausfeld, Katelyn Niemeyer, Oliva Quinter, and Kaeden Reier.

Top scholars, seniors with the highest four-year grade point average, calculated at the end of the seventh semester of the senior year and on a non-weighted 4.0 scale, were recognized and commended for their efforts: Holden Garber, Olivia Quinter, and Haley Stein.

The Executive Director’s Award salutes Upper Valley Career Center seniors who have demonstrated the ability to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Jason Haak, assistant superintendent presented the award to Jacob Couchot, Adam Rostkowski, and Drake Widney in recognition of their stellar achievement.

A full listing of award winners can be found at www.uppervalleycc.org.