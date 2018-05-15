Ready to move to the next level

Piqua High School senior Jan Adorno-Soto signs his Academic Letter of Intent with principal Rob Messick during Monday’s annual Academic Signing Day. Adorno is planning on attending Urbana University in the fall. A total of 45 Piqua seniors signed letters of intent to continue their education next year.

