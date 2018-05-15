Boy’s best friend

Provided photos

In honor of the Big Read’s book for southwestern Ohio, “The Underdogs” by Melissa Fay Greene, Bradford Public Library recently hosted service dog Mulder and his human, Joe Welter. Mulder’s training center, 4 Paws for Ability, located in Xenia, is highlighted in Greene’s book.

