Crash closes I-75

TIPP CITY – A single vehicle crash on I-75 brought traffic in both directions to a halt on Monday.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle apparently hit the center retaining wall with enough impact to break the wall, sending debris across the highway in both directions.

Multiple medics from Tipp City were dispatched as well as Tipp City fire and police.

Traffic backed up in both directions as emergency workers worked to clear the vehicle and debris. Some traffic was re-routed from St. Rt. 571, up Co. Rd. 25-A and back onto I-75 at the Camp Troy exit while other vehicles were forced to sit until the crash was cleared.

There is not word yet on the number or extent of injuries. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Scanner traffic indicates the I-75 was re-opened to traffic just after 9 p.m.

A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_051418mju_crash_i75_1_ne2018514205823370.jpg A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_051418mju_crash_i75_2_ne2018514205910348.jpg A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_051418mju_crash_i75_3_ne2018514205957424.jpg A vehicle rests on its top on I-75 near the 68 mile marker on Monday evening after it reportedly struck the retaining wall. Debris from the crash and the wall spread across both sides of the highway, halting traffic in all lanes in both directions. Mike Ullery | Daily Call