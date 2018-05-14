Free seminar upcoming

TROY — Premier Health and Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free lunch and learn seminar on May 24 to educate the community about the connection between atrial fibrillation — a common heart rhythm disorder — and stroke.

The program, to be held in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital, will begin with lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon presentation and Q&A at 12:45 p.m.

It is important for the millions of Americans diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, to understand its complications – such as AFib-related stroke. If you or a loved one have AFib and would like to learn more, please join us for lunch.

The seminar will feature Dr. Sameh Khouzam, electrophysiologist, and Dr. Bryan Ludwig, neurointerventionalist. Together, they will present information on topics such as how atrial fibrillation can lead to stroke, tips so you can be stroke smart, instructions for what to do at the first sign of stroke, and medical options to reduce AFib-related stroke risk.

Premier Health was the first health care system in the Dayton area to offer a catheter-based intervention called left atrial appendage closure with Watchman™. This medical advancement uses a permanent implant device that can block blood flow going into the LAA during episodes of atrial fibrillation; prevent blot clot formation; avoid AFib-related stroke damage; and, over-time, remove the need for daily blood-thinning medication.

This AFib seminar is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To register, all CareFinders at (866) 608-FIND (3463) or log on to premierhealth.com/AFibSeminar.