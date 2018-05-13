Piqua streets to be resurfaced

The Piqua City Commission will announce the following Residence Pride Award recipients:

PIQUA — Street repairs are headed for local streets this summer as the Piqua City Commission will be awarding contracts for their annual street resurfacing and sidewalk ADA compliance programs during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The commission will be awarding a contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for phase II of the 2018 street resurfacing program. The cost for the resurfacing is not to exceed $685,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

Garbry Road, which will be receiving a roundabout later summer as well, will also be one of the streets that the city will resurface through this annual resurfacing program.

The streets included in the paving program are:

• East Main Street from Cleveland Street to the railroad

• Garbry Road from the railroad to Kienle Drive

• Kienle Drive from Garbry Road to East Ash Street

• First Street from Cleveland Street to the dead end

• Third Street from Cleveland Street to Staunton Street

• Fourth Street from Cleveland Street to Hilliard Street

• Cleveland Street from East Main Street to Fifth Street

• Ohio Street from Second Street to Fifth Street

• Staunton Street from East Main Street to Second Street

• Hilliard Street from Third Street to Fifth Street

• Carr Street from East Main St. to the dead end

• Harvard Street from East Main Street to Second Street

• Yale Street from East Main Street to Second Street

The resurfacing project will consist of repairs to the base of the roadway and putting down new asphalt, according to the staff report.

The commission will be awarding a contract to A to Z Property Maintenance, LLC for phase II of the sidewalk ADA compliance program. The cost is not to exceed $84,500, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

This phase of the sidewalk ADA compliance program will install 44 ADA-compliant handicap ramps at the intersections along the streets in the street resurfacing project. This work will also replace seven catch basins with the paving limits.

The commission will then vote on a resolution authorizing the sale of city-owned real estate, which will sell the Zollinger Building, 101 S. Wayne St., to the Piqua Improvement Corporation for $175,000. The property is currently vacant. The Piqua Improvement Corporation expressed interest in the Zollinger Building to facilitate economic development at the site, according to the resolution.

Later in the meeting, the city will also vote on selling a 0.073-acre lot and a 0.158-acre lot, each off of Roosevelt Avenue, for a total of $8,760. The resolution states that the city has no use for the land.

The commission will vote on a resolution to authorize the final plat for a construction project at Indian Ridge consisting of the extension of Ottawa Circle to Seminole Way. This project also includes the connection to County Road 25-A, opening up a third entry point into Indian Ridge. One residential lot will also be created.

The commission will then vote on authorization to enter into an agreement with Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr, and Huber, Inc. (FTC& H) for construction administration management and engineering services on the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination project. The pump station at the Miami Valley Centre Mall will be eliminated. Pump station areas on Maplewood, Orchard, Candlewood, and Stratford will be replaced, according to the staff report.

The cost of this project not to exceed $141,015, which includes a 5 percent contingency. The Wastewater Treatment Plant received grant and loan funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to complete this work.

The commission will then vote on an agreement with Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. to conduct a fire station feasibility and facilities study. The study would review the current fire station with regard to location, daily operations, deployment of equipment, and future growth and expansion in addition to evaluating the feasibility of the construction of a new fire station, according to the staff report. The cost is not to exceed $40,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

The commission will also be voting on a number of zoning items, including replatting two separate tracts with multiple lots into two new parcels to eliminate boundary line discrepancies at the corner of Ash and Spring streets and behind the old Fifth Third Bank building. They will also vote on vacating the public right-of-way of a 12-foot alley running east and west between Wayne and Main streets, as it runs through the Orr Felt and Blanket Company building.

The commission will also vote on closing Greene Street between Broadway and Franklin Street for the St. Mary’s Parish Festival from 10 a.m. June 8 to midnight on June 10.

The commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

City to award annual contracts

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

The Piqua City Commission will announce the following Residence Pride Award recipients: • Jody and Brenda Causey, 531 Cottage Ave. • Paul and Jennifer Herrmann, 600 N. Downing St. • Lauren Hoersten, 529 Park Ave. • Scott and Kimberly Oglesbee, 1701 Nicklin Ave. • Marianne Sterling, 727 S. Main St.

