Miami East/Milton Union FFA host 5K-9 event

Tammy Pence and her two canine companions run Saturday’s 5K-9 event at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA is a fundraiser for the Miami County Animal Shelter. Saturday’s event saw 83 runners raise more than $500 for the shelter.

Tricia Fellers with her dog Calvin, Nicole Bailey with Arleigh, Angela Dilts with Lewie, and LaDonna Mays with Lucy participate in Saturday’s 5K-9 run at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA donates proceeds to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This year’s event saw 83 runners, many with their dogs, raise more than $500 for the animal shelter.

