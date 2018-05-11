Piqua man accused of promoting prostitution

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was charged in Troy this week for reportedly promoting the prostitution of two women.

Kelly W. Koon, 43, of Piqua, was arraigned on two counts of fourth-degree felony promoting prostitution and one count of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Troy police charged Koon in connection with incidents reported on Saturday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 9.

According to court records, Troy police investigated a report of possible drug trafficking and prostitution at the Budget Inn. Police obtained a search warrant for a room at the Budget Inn, where Koon was reportedly found with women suspected of being involved in prostitution, suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and condoms on Wednesday. The suspected drugs included methamphetamine and Xanax, according to court records.

Koon admitted to promoting two women on a website, according to court records. Koon was reportedly paid twice for the advertisements.

Two women were charged with prostitution in connection with this incident.

Brooke E. Evans, 24, of Piqua, was charged with three counts of third-degree misdemeanor prostitution, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was arraigned on Thursday.

Erica L. Hartwick, 30, of Troy, was charged with two counts of third-degree misdemeanor prostitution and one count of minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hartwick was arraigned on Friday.

Koon, Evans, and Hartwick are all continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail.

Unrelated to this incident, Hartwick is also facing a charge of misdemeanor arson from late April. There was a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of West Water Street in Piqua on April 26 at approximately 3:50 a.m. Once on scene, the complainant advised a known suspect set his couch on fire and left the residence. The female was not located at the time, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Hartwick was charged with first-degree misdemeanor arson in connection with this incident.

Tipp man accused of animal cruelty

A Tipp City man was scheduled to be in Miami County Municipal Court this week in regard to allegations that he knowingly caused serious physical harm to his dog, resulting in the dog needing treatment for an injury.

Cody S. Magato, 29, of Tipp City, was charged with committing a prohibition concerning companion animals-cruelty, a fifth-degree felony, on April 17, and he was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on May 1.

The dog, a red and white male Husky, was surrendered to the Miami County Animal Shelter in early April. A witness reported seeing Magato pick up the dog “over his head and throw him to the ground with the dog landing on his neck” on March 14, according to court records. The witness also reported seeing Magato punching the dog “with his fist around and on his head,” according to court records.

The Miami County Animal Shelter reported examining the dog and finding a “large bump the size of a baseball at the bottom of his skull and a cut above his right eye,” according to court records. The Troy Animal Hospital and Bird Clinic treated a hematoma on the dog’s head.

A preliminary hearing for Magato was rescheduled to June 5 after Magato signed a preliminary hearing time waiver on Tuesday.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Catherine M. Chrisman, 27, of West Milton, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Courtney Schwegler, 24, of Union, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Chantel L. Wolford, 36, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for separate charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jordan A. Fleming, 19, of Sidney, received 25 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• Tammy Danner, 48, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jenna E. Roberts, 23, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Casey W. Pence, 36, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Korbin S. Taylor, 19, of Van Wert, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joy M. Clements, 31, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Angela D. Cockrell, 42, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Cynthia S. Dotson, 59, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Tiffany A. Lewis, 35, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jack L. Heveran, 28, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Piqua woman, Troy woman also charged

