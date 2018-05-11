MEHS Ag Day 2018

Sophia Forsythe, a Troy first-grader, brushes “Earl” the donkey at the Miami County Fairgrounds during Miami East Ag Day on Friday.

Miami East sophomore ag students, l-r,, Chloeee Thomas, Ethin Bendickson, and Elizabeth Bair, get ready to give a hay rides during Ag Day at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Baylee Begelow is excited to get to hold a chicken as classmate Mia Byrer waits her turn during Miami East Ag Day at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Friday. The girls are kindergartners at Concord Elementary School in Troy.

Miami East freshman Ag student Arielle Barnes shows a group of students how her rooster flaps its wings during Friday’s Ag Day at the Miami County Fairgrounds.