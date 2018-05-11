Rumpke renegotiates contract with Bradford

BRADFORD — The Bradford Council approved amended rates with Rumpke after Rumpke requested to renegotiate the contract during the council’s meeting Thursday evening.

Rumpke requested to renegotiate the contract after failing to include annual increases in the previous five-year contract, according to Village Administrator Rick Looker.

“The original contract that we were presented at the last meeting, which was two weeks ago, Rumpke determined that there were some errors within that proposal,” Looker said. “What was supposed to be included within that contract was a rate increase per year for a five-year period.”

Looker said that representatives from Rumpke contacted the village to ask if the village could work with them “in good faith.”

“They came back with a better solution for us than what the original … proposal should go,” Looker said. He added that, “It’s a good decision based on future relations with Rumpke.”

The council went into executive session with a representative from Rumpke prior to approving the new rates.

The new rates include:

• May 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019: $18.71 per unit

• May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020: $18.71 per unit

• May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2022: $18.90 per unit

• May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022: $19.09 per unit

• May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023: $19.28 per unit

These rates are up slightly from what the village is currently paying at $17.96 per month per customer.

Rumpke will continue to provide a recycling drop-box to be serviced on a weekly basis at no additional charge. Rumpke will also provide two 96-gallon trash carts at the village building to be service weekly at no charge to the village, and Rumpke will transfer one village building solid waste dumpster to the water plant.

After that item of business, the council gave their approval for Looker to apply for a parks grant through Darke County to update 11 electrical boxes within the village. The current ones need to be maintenanced due to people breaking into the boxes.

Looker then advised the council to identify any sidewalks in need of repairs on the side streets off of Harrison Avenue, such as on Smithfield, James, or Elm streets. The village has additional funds to put new asphalt down on side streets off of Harrison Avenue while the village is reconstructing that street, but Looker said that sidewalk repairs should be completed before the new asphalt is put down. The council may decide to pass a resolution of necessity requiring property owners to replace any sidewalks in need of repairs this summer or fall prior to the Harrison Avenue reconstruction project taking place next year.

During new business items, council member Jeff Wirrig presented an idea to the council about developing the village’s old railroad property.

“I would like to bring up for discussion to see what either the administrator, committee, or full council can do in fact-finding of getting different engineering companies that deal with the development of industrial parks to look at the old railroad property — about 30 acres, give or take — to see what preliminary plan might look for an industrial or multi-use of the land, including lots, roads, water, sewer, lands, grants, etc., and then present to council their ideas for development,” Wirrig said, adding an estimate for the starting cost of the project to be around $10,000 to $20,000.

Looker said that he had reached out to Access Engineering in regard to this project possibility. The council indicated their support of hearing a pitch from Access Engineering, with council members Deb Warner and Bob Daughtery noting that it was a starting point and that they were not committing the village to sticking with Access Engineering.

During the public comment portion of the meeting held earlier, two residents expressed concerns about a juvenile getting stopped by a sheriff’s deputy while riding a lawn mower on village streets. A different sheriff’s deputy present during the meeting advised that any motorized vehicle in the public roadway needs to have a license plate and be operated by someone of age with a driver’s license unless it is for agricultural purposes, of which lawn mowing does not apply.

While that is state law, the village could choose to pass a local ordinance to override that law and allow people to drive lawn mowers on village streets. Looker advised the council to seek legal advice from their solicitor.

Mayor Don Stump was absent on Thursday evening.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The April 28 article about the Rumpke contract titled “Council renews Rumpke contract” stated that “trash pickup will be every two weeks.” Trash pickup will be every week. The Daily Call regrets this error.

