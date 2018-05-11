Local volunteers win Hinsch Awards

PIQUA — Two outstanding local volunteers were honored by The Piqua Community Foundation on Thursday.

These awards differ from existing recognition programs because the honorees are selected based on activities done on behalf of one single organization in one specific calendar year. In addition, the non-profit groups whose nominees were selected were each awarded a $1,000 grant from the Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation in recognition of that outstanding volunteer.

The Margaret W. Hinsch Award was presented to Nancy Brogden from the Greene Street United Methodist Church food pantry. Brogden is the volunteer coordinator for the food pantry: she recruits volunteers, trains them, shops for produce weekly, and orders and delivers all bulk orders from Krogers. The food pantry is open two days a week and serves approximately 120 families. Brogden is invaluable to the Food Pantry by stocking it with food and helpers.

The Scott J. Hinsch Award was presented to Mark Casto, for his work with the Garden Tribe Schoolyard Garden, which is a project of the Piqua Chamber Foundation. Casto designed the garden for the benefit of over 250 students from Piqua Central Intermediate and Piqua Catholic schools. He built and placed 13 raised gardens, prepared the lot for walkways, and cleared an area for the outdoor classroom. Casto continues to address the challenges of each growing season in the garden.

The awards were created by the Hinsch family to honor the memory of their parents, the late Margaret and Scott Hinsch, who were active volunteers in Piqua for many years.

John and Marsha Hinsch of Piqua, and Dr. Linda and the late Bob Campbell of Kansas, have established a fund in The Piqua Community Foundation to provide the monetary grants to the local non-profit organizations. The awards will continue be made annually.

For more information about the Hinsch Community Service Awards, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.

