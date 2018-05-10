Commissioners OK inmate debit changes

TROY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved changes to the inmate debit system and authorized the purchase of enhanced internet protection licensing.

The commissioners signed an agreement with Securus Technologies to allow inmates to transfer their commissary account money to a Securus debit account. This will enable inmates to purchase phone minutes.

Sheriff Dave Duchak told the board that this is an addendum to the current telephone contract with Securus. The company currently provides inmate telephone service.

“The money will be taken from their commissary funds electronically, instead of us having to sell them minute cards. It’ll be a lot more efficient,” he added.

Last December, the commissioners approved a switch to commissary kiosks, which are vending machines placed in the lobbies of the jail and Incarceration Facility, in intake and in the pods at the Incarceration Facility. People can deposit money in inmate accounts online or in the lobby of the incarceration facility electronically. Inmates use a PIN to access the machines and when they are released, their unused funds will be added to a debit card.

The board also approved the purchase of enhanced network and internet-based threat protection from MNJ Technologies. The cost of the three-year licensing period is not to exceed $42,840.

The Cisco Umbrella protection is meant to detect threats and protect better than traditional anti-virus protection.

At a meeting last month, the commissioners accepted an application to rezone the Trafalgar property in Concord Township. The application was a re-submission of an identical request received by the county last year.

The application seeks to rezone a 50-acre tract of land located at 1619 Monroe-Concord Road in Troy, from General Agriculture to Single Family Residential.

The case has been seen by the planning commission, zoning Commission and county commissioners several times in recent years. Referendums concerning the rezoning of the Trafalgar property have been put before the voters and rejected more than a dozen times.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

