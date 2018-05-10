Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries in the area of Drexel Avenue and Broadway Drive on May 4 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

There was a report a traffic accident with no injuries near Kroger on May 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident with no injuries in reference to an SUV striking a car in the rear end near the Miami Valley Centre Mall on May 5 at 11 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident with no injuries in reference of a vehicle rear-ending an SUV in the area of South College Street and Covington Avenue on May 5 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on May 8 at 1:10 p.m.

There was an accident with an injury reported near the Murphy USA gas station on May 8 at approximately 6 p.m.

There was a report of an accident with an injury on the 100 block of Garnsey Street on May 8 at 7:45 p.m.

Two vehicle was involved in a traffic crash in the area of Broadway and West High streets on May 8 at 8:40 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash involving a parked work van in the area of Peters Drive and North Sunset Drive on May 8 at 10:30 p.m. An adult male was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to reinstate his driver’s license.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Police were dispatched to assist medics for a male subject who had overdosed on the 600 block of South Main Street on May 4 at 2 p.m. The male was administered Narcan and transported to UVMC for further evaluation.

A female was found to have overdosed on suspected heroin and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation on West Greene Street on May 5 at approximately 10:15 p.m. Evidence was collected at the scene and sent for processing

THEFT: A subject put gas in a gas can and drove off without paying for the gas at the Clark gas station on May 4 at around 4 p.m.

A skateboard was reported stolen on the 1400 block of South Street on May 4 at 9:50 p.m.

An officer responded to the report of a theft of a debit card on South Main Street on May 5 at approximately 5:45 p.m. Multiple fraudulent purchases were made with the card.

A caller advised a known suspect took his father’s vehicle without permission on the 800 block of North Sunset Drive on May 5 at approximately 8:15 p.m. The suspect advised she did take the vehicle and left it at a nearby gas station. The vehicle and keys were recovered and turned over to the caller.

A boat was reported as being stolen from a garage on the 600 block of Miami Street sometime between May 6-7. This investigation is pending.

There was a report of a theft of utility services on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on May 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A laptop was reported stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Camp Street on May 8 at approximately 5 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported damage done to his vehicle on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue that occurred sometime between May 2-5.

A city employee reported the tunnel on the bike path had been spray-painted with graffiti in the area of Covington Avenue and South Sunset Drive, occurring sometime between May 4-7.

There was a report of graffiti being spray-painted on the side of a garage on the 300 block of Ridge Street sometime between May 5-6.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of possible shots fired around South Downing Street on May 5 at around 9 p.m. A second caller stated it was fireworks being set off. Officers checked the area and didn’t locate anything in the area.

HIT SKIP: A caller said someone backed into his vehicle at Speedway on May 6 at approximately 6:40 a.m. This investigation is pending.

There was a report of a hit skip accident with an unoccupied vehicle on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on May 7 at 4:30 p.m.

There was a report of a hit skip accident near El Herradero on May 8 at 8:25 p.m.

MENACING: A male subject made threats to the city on May 7 at approximately 8:55 a.m. and was charged. Mark A. Larsh, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched in reference to subjects trying to fight another subject on the 500 block of South Main Street on May 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m. All parties were advised to stay away from each other and warned they would be charged if future issues arise.

FOUND: Two license plates were found in the Walmart parking lot on May 7 at 8:10 p.m.

FRAUD: A counterfeit bill was passed at Walmart on May 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Loss prevention did not know who passed the bill.

TRESPASSING: The store manager reported three suspicious males inside Walmart concealing items on May 8 at around 3:20 a.m. The males heard the manager calling 911 and ditched the merchandise before leaving the store. All three were trespassed from the store.

A subject reported a family member was found in his house without permission on Kitt Street on May 8 at approximately 6 p.m. The family member was warned for trespassing.