Piqua 3rd grade Pow-Wow day

Third-grade students from Springcreek and Washington Schools leave the start line for a one-mile run during the Pow-Wow event held at Alexander Stadium on Thursday. In addition the the run, students got to learn about a variety of jobs that are “on wheels”, including fire, medics, law enforcement, funeral services, refuse trucks, and even limousine service and motorcycle sales. The core part of the event was to give students from Piqua’s two elementary schools an opportunity to meet and get to know each other before they join as a single class at Piqua Central Intermediate School next year.

Officers Brett Marrs and Sean Stein of the Piqua Police Department, along with Trooper Jordan Monnin of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol talk to third-grade students from Springcreek and Washington Primary Schools at Alexander Stadium on Thursday during the 3rd grade Pow-Wow event

Piqua sanitation employee Joe Schneider shows Piqua third-graders how a trash compactor truck works during the Piqua Pow-Wow at Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

Piqua firefighters and paramedics give fire engine tours to Piqua third-grade students on Thursday