PCIS to take trip around the world

PIQUA — Piqua Central Intermediate School is inviting PCIS students and their families to attend the school’s first-ever Celebration of Nations Diversity Night later this month.

Veronica Gaier, sixth grade science teacher, said that attendees will have dinner and a show as they take a tour of the world at PCIS on Monday, May 21, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Local restaurants including China East, Beppo Uno, and El Herradero will be donating food and gift certificates for door prizes.

Community members with a heritage or another type of connection to different countries in the world will be presenting on countries like China, Colombia, Honduras, Scotland, Peru, Ireland, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Benin, and more.

In addition, Bi-Okoto Drum and Dance Company from Cincinnati will be performing African dances. Bi-Okoto tours and performs in 48 U.S. states, and also have performed internationally at South Korea’s Youth Festival, presidential welcomes in Italy, Germany, Bulgaria and France. In 2003, 2004, and 2005, the company was chosen by United States Armed Forces Entertainment for five-week military tours in the U.K., Norway, The Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

PCIS also will be highlighting the district’s Discovery Dome Planetarium, which is one of 140 inflatable, portable planetariums in the country. “We’re really excited,” Gaier said.

Gaier said that they hope to further feelings of diversity and inclusivity and continue to promote character-building traits. They are building upon a similar type of event once held at the Washington school, and they are also connecting the exploration of the different countries to the school’s social studies program. Students and family members will get a taste of what different countries and cultures are like in addition to seeing the diversity that the local community has to offer.

PCIS also received grants and donations from United Way, Unity National Bank, and other sponsors to help the school host its Celebration of Nations.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to the school. Flyers can be found in the office at PCIS, located at 807 Nicklin Ave., or PCIS can be contacted at (937) 773-2017.

