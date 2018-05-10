M-U MVCTC FFA holds annual Parent-Member Banquet

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter recently held its fourth annual Parent-Member Banquet. More than 200 parents, members and guests were in attendance at Milton-Union High School. Highlights from the award ceremony include:

* 2017-18 Treasurer Daniel Albaugh and Secretary Emily Hornberger submitted officer books for district evaluations. They all earned a gold rating and will be recognized at the 2018 Ohio State FFA Convention.

* An 8th grade student, Tyler Leffew, was recognized for his involvement in FFA and his hard work on his Supervised Agricultural Experience with the Star Greenhand Degree.

* Star Chapter Degree was awarded to Madison Silveira for her involvement in FFA and her hard work on her Supervised Agricultural Experience.

* Stars in SAE areas were also awarded: Star in Agribusiness Daniel Albaugh, Star in Agriscience Abigail Hissong, Star in Agricultural Placement – Tyler Pratt and the Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Webb Kress.

Fundraising Awards

Throughout the school year the chapter hosted several different fundraising events; four students were recognized for exceeding expectations in raising money for FFA. Those students include Abby Hissong, Tyler Pratt, and Erica Pratt.

Scholarship Awards

Scholarship is an important aspect in each student’s school career. The students in each class with the highest GPA were honored with the Scholarship pin and Certificate. Students recognized for exemplary grades were: Nathan Black, Allie Bohse, Abigail Hissong, Emily Hornberger, and Jacob Hornberger.

Honorary Chapter FFA Degree

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter is honored to have the opportunity to recognize local community members who are helping to advance the agricultural education program and the FFA Chapter, who have rendered outstanding service our students. This year we recognize Mrs. Karen Wellbaum and Mrs. Candi Hissong. Milton-Union MVCTC would not be able to do special projects without all community members there to help along the way.

2018-19 Chapter Officers Installed

The 2018-19 chapter officers were installed: President- Jessica Leffew, Vice President- Webb Kress, Secretary- Emily Hornberger, Treasurer- Colton Leach, Reporter- Kelsie Tomlinson, Sentinel- Jacob Hornberger, Student Advisor- Madison Silveira.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for “Premier Leadership, Personal Growth, and Career Success” through agricultural education.