MEJH choir earns Superior rating

CASSTOWN — Miami East Jr High Honor Choirs participated in OMEA District XI Large Group Adjudicated Event on May 4. The event was hosted by Troy High School. For the seventh year in a row Miami East Jr High Honor Choir earned a Superior rating in OMEA class A. This was the eighth year for this group to earn a Superior and seventh year to earn a Superior in class A SATB. Nine choirs performed at the contest Friday night. Only three received Superior ratings. MEJH Honor Choir was the only choir to compete in class A. The music program performed by the choir was difficult, according to choir instructor Omar Lozano. The first piece was Erev Shel Shoshanim in Hebrew. It is currently on the OMEA high school class B Solo and Ensemble Mixed Ensemble list. The second number Nelly Bly is an Acappella piece written for SSAATTB or 8 part voices and is also on the high school solo and ensemble class A chamber choir list. The final selection was Sanctus by Mozart from his Missa Brevis in C Major.

Honor Choir members are: Chloe Aviles, Abigail Baker, Jonah Blauvelt, Grace Booden, Sydney Brittain, Lily Bruggeman, Cameron Carberry, Christian Cathcart, Austin Collins, Carley Combs, Kiley Davie, Katelynn Dill, Zachary Enz, Kayly Fetters, Ethan Fine, Austin Francis, Delaney Frock, Jayden Gates, Maddalynn Gilbert, Jack Godwin, Chloe Gump, Sunnee Hazel, Jewel Helton, Abigail Henderson, Colin Jennings, Noah King, Kylie Kinzer, Jessa Lang, Madeleine Latimer, Grace Lawson, Jenna LeBlanc, Eric LeMaster, Hannah Lozano, Jasmyn Maingi, Braven Mills, Jillian Niswonger, Mackenzie Noble, Carly Olson, Annika Paton, Korah Patton, Ethan Paulus, Laura Pottorf, Shelby Preston, Anthony Putnam, Cadence Ray, Kristian Richey, Adilyn Richter, Avery Roberts, Kaitlyn Roop, Sarah Root, Kyle Rowley, Sera Rush, Amelia Schwartz, Destiny Smith, Lindi Snodgrass, Talia Stace, Kalli Teeters, Sumsaar Thapa, Celia Thomas, Faith Thomas, Kiersten Thomas, Dylan Thomas, Matthew Vanpelt,Emma Ward, Max Wittenmyer, Jordan Woehmyer, Nathan Woolley, Karly Yantis, Brayden Young, Charles Zawalich and Ryan Zirkle.

MEJH Sixth Grade Honor Choir earned an Excellent rating in class C. Members are: Jadyn Bair, Maria Broerman, Kaylena Brokschmidt, Andrew Crane, Kennedee Elifritz, Rylee Gardner, Maryn Gross, Alaina Helsinger, Cora Kinard, Olivia Latchney, Alexis Loughman, Jadyn Maingi, Noah Martin, Lana McAdams, Faith Overholser, Gabrielle Paff, Logan Phillips, Karson Potts, Caleb Richter, Jacob Riley, Megan Rose, Dakota Shields, Emily Studebaker, Brooklyn Taylor, Braeden Teale and Evan Vallery.

The choirs where conducted by Melissa and Omar Lozano. The choirs were accompanied by Melissa Lozano.