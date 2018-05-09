Piqua BOE settles in to new home

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson stands in the lobby of the new Piqua Board of Education offices located at 215 Looney Road. School board personnel are settling in to the former Sunrise Corporation Farm Co-Op. Thompson said the former owners donated all furnishings and equipment that was in the building, allowing Piqua City Schools staff to simply move their computers and a few essentials. Following a staff open house next week, a date for a public open house will be announced.