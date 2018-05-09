Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of a cell phone at Shoe Show on May 4 at 2 p.m. The phone was recovered. Michael A. Talley, 35, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of two people stealing towels at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on May 6 at 8 a.m. The subjects were identified and had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and charged. Another male in the room had a warrant and a large amount of counterfeit money on his person. The male was arrested and a search warrant was conducted where evidence of a counterfeit currency production was seized. This investigation is pending. In connection with this incident, Daniel K. Boyd, 33, of South Charleston, and Trisa L. Engle, 29, of Sidney, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in reference of a passerby hearing people shouting about an overdose on the 700 block of South Main Street on May 4 at 1:45 p.m. On arrival, a non-responsive female was observed, and she was administered Narcan and then transported to UVMC for further medical treatment. The female subject was also to be found with active warrants and was incarcerated after being discharged. Regina M. Burke, 46, of Piqua, was picked up on a fifth-degree felony probation violation and first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident.

OVI: There was a traffic stop in the area of Camp and Caldwell streets on May 5 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Gary D. Fogle, Jr., 22, of Houston, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

A driver was stopped for a moving violation and reportedly found to be under the influence and arrested for OVI in the area of North County Road 25-A and Fox Drive on May 5 at 2:45 a.m. Kindal L. Spradlin, 22, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI.

Nathan R. Offenbacher, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension OVI in connection with a traffic stop in the area of Wood and South Main streets on May 5 at 11:50 a.m.

There was a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue on May 6 at 11:20 p.m. An adult male was dropped off at his residence to his sober wife. Kenneth M. Downing, 59, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence and minor misdemeanor open container in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: A female with a warrant was observed as a passenger in a vehicle on the 900 block of East Ash Street on May 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. An officer stopped the vehicle, and the female climbed into trunk to hide. The female was taken into custody. A search revealed drugs, drug paraphernalia, and items used in selling drugs, according to police reports. The driver was arrested and charged. The passenger was arrested for possession of drugs and obstructing official business. Terry L. McReynolds, Jr., 35, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor trafficking in drugs and first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in connection with this incident.

Tamara Brown, 30, was picked up on warrant a for fifth-degree degree felony possession of dangerous drugs and additional charges of fifth-degree felony drug possession and first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on May 6.