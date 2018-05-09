Indian Ridge plans new subdivision

PIQUA — Residents of Indian Ridge will be seeing new neighbors as the Indian Ridge Builders plan a new subdivision.

The Piqua Planning Commission approved construction documents for street and public infrastructure relating to the development of a new subdivision at Indian Ridge during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

This project consists of the development of a new residential subdivision of approximately 13 acres and includes 36 new residential lots and 2,000 feet of streets and utilities, according to the construction documents. This area was originally platted in 2002.

“It opens up the opportunity for new housing,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said.

Indian Ridge, which is located off of County Road 25-A in between Looney and Troy-Sidney roads, has built 22 new homes in the last three years. According to Rob Alexander on behalf of the Indian Ridge Builders, the new homes in this subdivision will be between 1,700 and 2,100 square feet.

“These are bigger lots,” Alexander said.

Schmiesing called the Indian Ridge homes “high-quality custom products.”

“We applaud their efforts,” Schmiesing said.

The planning commission also approved additional construction documents for a project consisting of the extension of Ottawa Circle to Seminole Way. This project also includes the connection to County Road 25-A, opening up a third entry point into Indian Ridge. One residential lot will also be created.

The additional entry point will also divert construction traffic away from the existing homes in Indian Ridge.

The Piqua City Commission with give final approval on the platting of this area.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com