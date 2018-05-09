Van Cleve D.C. trip a go

TROY — Troy City Schools announces the annual sixth grade trip to Washington, D.C is back on as scheduled.

According to Superintendent Eric Herman, in an email, the district was able to obtain a trip at no cost Through WorldStrides tour company.

Students are scheduled to leave May 20 and will return May 24.

Herman did note the trip will be shortened by a day. The company’s only request was when and if monies are reimbursed to the families the funds will be submitted to their company.

The district is still accepting donations at the board office for the trip. More details will be available online at troydailynews.com and in Thursday’s Troy Daily News.