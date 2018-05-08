PCS names Teacher of the Year

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools district has selected Piqua Central Intermediate School teacher Stacy Patton as the district’s Teacher of the Year and Piqua High School counselor Beth Rosenkranz as Support Staff Member of the Year.

Patton is completing her 25th year of teaching PCS. She has taught different grade levels at different buildings and currently teaches fourth grade social studies at PCIS, where she was nominated by several of her peers for this honor.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Mrs. Patton shared, “We are, as teachers, givers of hope. We provide young people with an understanding that their current circumstances do not define them. These circumstances are possibly necessary to make them stronger, more resilient, and have the ability to persevere with whatever life may bring. As givers of hope, we must be the model of positivity, flexibility, and delight in the small miracles in our daily lives.

As Teacher of the Year, Patton plans to continue to communicate the importance of curiosity. “Curiosity motivates and inspires us. It’s part of growing and evolving,” she said.

“In teaching, it behooves us to be curious about our students: their interests, strengths, lives, and areas of vulnerability. We are, after all, professional kid watchers. By being continually curious about our students, we can have understanding and empathy for them. We can connect and have better relationships.”

Tapping into the great support our community provides our youth, Patton said, “Piqua citizens are very fortunate to have many tools at their disposal to help encourage their curiosities. Our tremendous library, bike path, Johnston Farm, wonderful architecture, several churches, YMCA/YWCA, and various other avenues of discovery help make our community rich in resources to stimulate curiosity.

Support Staff Member of the Year Rosenkranz will be finishing her 19th year as an educator for Piqua schools. She began her career as a sixth grade teacher at Bennett prior to becoming a high school counselor at the Piqua High School.

Like Patton, several of Rosenkranz’s peers nominated her for this recognition. One coworker shared, “Beth Rosenkranz always goes above and beyond for the guidance department and the school. She is one of the hardest workers I have had the pleasure of working with.”

Another said, “By far, Beth Rosenkranz is the best guidance counselor at PHS. She works so hard for her students. She is organized and very time-oriented. She is always on top of things. I am so impressed with how she gets to know her students from a freshman up through graduation. She really gets to know them and works with them to help them decide what avenue they would like to proceed and how to accomplish their goals.

“She has been department chair for a while and there is a very good reason for that. She always goes beyond what needs to be done. She always adds the extra exclamation mark to every situation and finds ways to add humor to everyone’s day. It is a joy to work with her.”

Provided photo Stacy Patton, a 25-year member of the Piqua City Schools teaching staff, has been named Teacher of the Year. Patton, who currently teaches fourth grade social studies at Piqua Central Intermediate, is shown above with PCS Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, left, and Board of Education President Andy Hite. Provided photo Beth Rosenkranz, who has been with Piqua City Schools for 19 years, has been named Support Staff Member of the Year. She began her career with PCS as a sixth grade teacher at Bennett and is now a counselor at Piqua High School. Rosenkranz is shown above with, left to right, PCS Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, Board of Education President Andy Hite and PHS Assistant Principal Darrell Hite.

