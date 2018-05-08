I feel the Earth move

Mike Ullery |Daily Call

Second graders from Piqua Catholic learn about the movement of the Earth while using the Earth Ball as the Miami County Park Distict’s 2018 Hug the Earth Festival kicked off at Stillwater Prairie on Tuesday.

CJ Bennett, a first grader at Cookson, Emma Faye, and her chaperone, mom Candace, take part in the Earth Ball event at the Miami County Park District Hug the Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie on Tuesday.