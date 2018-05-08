Deadline nears for Music Warehouse camp

PIQUA — Music Warehouse is hosting its third annual summer boot camp, which will be called “Rockin’ Disco.”

This is limited to students entering third through eighth grades in the fall. Only 100 students may participate and the deadline to register is May 12.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Boot camp will be held at Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts from June 4-8. A performance for the public will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 8, at Piqua High School.

Registrations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

Athletic shoes need to worn daily because dancing will be done each day. Students should bring a water bottle. Each student will need white shorts and white tennis shoes for the performance. Parents are encouraged to volunteer. Only one absence is allowed.

The participation fee is $10, which covers the cost of the t-shirt.

Forms may be obtained from Piqua City Schools music teachers, downloaded from the Music Warehouse website at www.musicwarehousepiqua.com, or by contacting Sena Alberts at (937)773-8198.