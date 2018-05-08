Edison professor receives faculty award

PIQUA — The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recently awarded Edison State Community College professor David Barth the inaugural Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation at the annual AACC national convention in Dallas.

Barth, of Troy, is an associate professor of Electronics Engineering Technology, a position he has held since 2000. Barth also serves as the coordinator of the Electronics Engineering Technology program. Barth holds a master of science degree in Electronic Engineering from Michigan Technical University.

Named in honor of former AACC President and CEO Dale P. Parnell, the association established the designation to recognize individuals making a difference in the classroom. Nominees must demonstrate passion for the students and the classroom; show a willingness to support students, inside and outside of the classroom; be inclined to participate in college committees; and go above and beyond what is required to ensure that students are successful in their academic endeavors.

“Professor Barth’s abilities and passion for teaching are on full display in the classroom,” Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said. “David works closely with all students to help them understand the course concepts, taking personal responsibility for the success of each student.

“David’s love of his discipline is infectious whether he is explaining a difficult concept in electronics, demonstrating how machines on an assembly line are controlled electronically, or helping students to construct a robot for the local ‘Battle Bots’ competition. His care and concern for both the subject matter and each student make him an exemplary college instructor.”

Outside the classroom, Barth is always looking for ways to improve the Electronics Engineering Technology program. In the last year and a half, he has developed a number of new certificate options for students, completed transfer agreements with university and vocational school partners, and revised the program’s curriculum to align with the Guided Pathways approach to promoting student success and completion. Additionally, he has served on a number of committees and taken on responsibilities to ensure new initiatives are successful.

“Professor Barth is a valued leader of committees and initiatives on campus,” Dr. Larson said.

The AACC recognized Barth and 49 of his peers with a custom commemorative medal at a private reception with author Jeanette Walls (“The Glass Castle”). Recipients’ names will be showcased on a new AACC Faculty Wall of Distinction.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_DavidBarth.jpg