Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Wesley D. Conatser, 28, of Sidney, was picked up on fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on May 2.

OVI: A male driver was reportedly driving recklessly in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets on May 2 approximately 2:30 p.m. Police made contact with suspect, and the driver was arrested for OVI. Donnie R. King, 40, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT WITH NO INJURY: Police responded to a call referencing a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on May 2 at 4:15 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for having a suspended driver’s license.

THEFT: A subject reported a bicycle stolen from a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Street sometime over night between May 1-2.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a theft of utilities on the 500 block of Lincoln Street on May 2 at 4:15 p.m. The water had been turned back on to the house.

There was a report of a female subject possibly shoplifting at O’Reilly Auto Parts on May 2 at 8 p.m.

A subject went to a restaurant, ate a meal, and reportedly left without paying at Beppo Uno on May 3 at 2:15 p.m. Richard A. Behr, 27, of Troy, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported damage to the roof of their building on the 100 block of West Ash Street, occurring sometime between May 1-2.

ASSAULT: A subject called to report that she was “jumped,” after being accused of a theft, near the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA on High Street on May 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Water Street for an assist agency complaint on May 2 at 10:50 p.m. Dispatch advised there was something on fire on the bike path behind O’Reilly Auto Parts. An officer responded and found a cat house in the tree line on fire. The officer extinguished the fire. Fire personnel arrived on scene, and the scene was turned over to them.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A female subject reported a juvenile male assaulted her juvenile son and damaged his phone at Mote Park on May 3 at approximately 4:50 p.m. It was found both juveniles engaged in a fight. Both juveniles were warned for disorderly conduct, and one juvenile was charged with criminal damage.

OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS: There was a report of a male subject on drugs causing a problem on the 700 block of Young Street on May 3 at 6 p.m. A male subject dove out of a second story window, fled on foot, and was later captured after a foot pursuit. Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business in connection with this incident.