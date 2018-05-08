Covington Council approves pay requests

COVINGTON — The Covington Council met on Monday evening, approving pay requests for engineering designs for improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The council approved two pay requests from CH2M Hill for sewer plant engineering services. One was for approximately $27,160 for work through Feb. 23, and the other was for approximately $36,647 for work through April 27.

The council also approved two other resolutions, including adopting the revised Miami County Hazard Mitigation Plan and participating in the 2018-2019 Ohio Department of Transportation Winter Salt Purchasing Contract.

The council also held two second readings of resolutions. The first one included the second reading of a resolution authorizing Village Administrator Mike Busse to conduct an internet auction and sell a 1994 Case Backhoe.

The council then held the second reading on a resolution that would authorize a contract with Poggemeyer Design Group to complete this master plan at a cost of approximately $12,000.

This plan includes a review of the current village park and the village basketball courts. The plan also includes the assessment of facility needs and develops a road map to make future upgrades, according to Busse. The proposed plan will include cost estimates and identify possible funding sources for future projects. The plan will also include a concept for possible future facilities at the old middle school site.

In the proposal provided by Poggemeyer Design Group, they outlined the basic services provided under the contract that the council is considering. Those include:

• Attending a project kickoff meeting with village staff to review the project sites and village goals for the project

• Preparing a concept plan and cost estimates for a new shelter house at Covington Community Park

• Preparing a concept plan and cost estimates for new basketball courts at the northeast corner of North Grant Street and Maple Street

• Preparing a concept plan and cost estimates for a new parking lot on the vacant lot at the southeast corner of North Grant Street and Maple Street

• Preparing a concept plan and preliminary cost estimate for the development of the former Covington Middle School property

• Attending a final meeting to present concept plans and cost estimates

The council also held first readings for two resolutions, including a resolution to enter into a two-year agreement with the Covington Board of Education for school resource officer services. The council also held the first reading of a resolution authorizing the purchase of trash toters.

In other news, a food truck rally will be held in Covington on Saturday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.