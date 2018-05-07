Piqua man found competent

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man who prompted a response from the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team in January was found to be mentally competent to stand trial and at the time of the initial incident during a hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Lenvil C. Persinger, 43, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity last month. Persinger was indicted on charges of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felonious assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Judge Christopher Gee reported a clinical psychologist determined Persinger does not suffer from a mental disorder and is capable of standing trial for his actions. A trial date is set for May 23.

Persinger remains in Miami County Jail on a $50,000 blanket bond. In earlier proceedings, Persinger filed a notice challenging the court’s jurisdiction and requested the charges be dismissed.

Persinger was charged in connection with a report of a neighbor breaking into the apartment on the 1000 block of Park Avenue and assaulting the male resident with nunchucks on Jan. 22.

Persinger, the alleged assailant, was known the Piqua Police Department “as a self-identified sovereign citizen who refuses to comply with our requests and orders based on these beliefs,” according to previous reports.

After the incident, Persinger reportedly refused to talk to the investigating officers regarding the allegation of the assault with nunchucks.

The Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team was dispatched and a search warrant was obtained for Persinger’s apartment. At all times, the threat was contained in two involved apartments with slight risk to nearby exposures.

After contact with negotiators and tactical operators from the response team, Persinger was taken into custody with no further injuries sustained by anyone involved.

In other court news:

— Daniel Roweton’s sentencing hearing was continued to allow more time for the review of jail tapes by the public defender. Roweton was charged with domestic violence, assault, two counts of disrupting public services, resisting arrest, and public indecency on Dec. 19 in a incident in Elizabeth Twp. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker cited conversations between the defendant and his mother while he was incarcerated in a sentencing memorandum for the court. Roweton is questioning the validity of the statements. Judge Gee granted public defender Steve Layman time to review the evidence prior to sentencing. The hearing was continued to May 16.

— A Dayton man who stole more than $118,000 from a Tipp City hotel was given more community service hours in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Timothy Villasenor, 55, was found guilty several community control violations for reporting and repayment issues. Other charges were dismissed. Villasenor’s attorney, William Daly, stated his client attends Gamblers Anonymous and AA meetings twice a week and is in a rehab program. Daly also said Villasenor paid the previous court costs, got a job a Walmart and is now compliant with all of his orders. Villasenor also paid $100 towards his $118,011.62 of restitution to the owners of the La Quinta Inn in Tipp City where he embezzled the funds over three years.

Villasenor claimed he stole the money to support his addiction to gambling. Judge Jeannine Pratt reserved 18 months in prison if he didn’t comply with his community control sanctions. Judge Pratt ordered an additional 50 hours of community service and to report to his probation officer once a month.

