Bradford fire and rescue undergoing renovations

BRADFORD — Bradford Fire and Rescue Services announced new renovations to their fire and rescue station, which have already begun in order to accommodate current and future needs.

“We’ve been planning on this for probably the last year or so,” Bradford Fire Chief Jan Mottinger said.

The station was built in 1985. The renovation work began in mid-April and is expected to be complete in September.

“We’re renovating the south part of our building,” Mottinger said, explaining that part of the building houses ambulance space as well as a meeting room and training space. The renovations will allow the department to expand their ambulance bays to accommodate larger ambulances.

The department has also started providing 24-hour EMS staffing, which it began in December due to a shortage of volunteers. It serves the Bradford area as well as Newberry Township in Miami County and Adams Township in Darke County through mutual aid calls.

“It’s been working out pretty well,” Mottinger said.

The department’s building committee met with architect Candace Goodall to design the renovations. The department has contracted with Westerheide Construction of Sidney to do the work on the station.

Last November, Bradford residents approved a 5-mill replacement and increase levy in support of the department.

The department shared their appreciation of the support that they receive from the local community, saying in a press release, “Bradford has always been supportive of Bradford Fire and Rescue and we have always appreciated that. Bradford can be proud of their new renovated firehouse, newer library, newer school, new sewer plant, and a brand new water plant. All of us in Bradford are proud to say we are from Bradford, and we are proud of our services that we have provided to you.”

The department is located at 200 S. Miami Ave. in Bradford.

