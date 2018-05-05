Piqua prom royalty chosen

Seniors Ben Schmiesing and Lily Stewart were crowned king and queen of the 2018_Piqua High School Prom at A Learning Place on Saturday.
Lily Stewart, center, reacts to being names Piqua Prom Queen for 2018 on Saturday night.
Ben Schmiesing recieves a round of applause after being names Piqua High School Prom King for 2018
Seniors Ben Schmiesing and Lily Stewart were crowned king and queen of the 2018_Piqua High School Prom at A Learning Place on Saturday.
Lily Stewart, center, reacts to being names Piqua Prom Queen for 2018 on Saturday night.
Ben Schmiesing recieves a round of applause after being names Piqua High School Prom King for 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU