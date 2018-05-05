Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Danny Rudy operates the turning color wheel in at homemade Kaleidoscope at Saturday’s Piqua Pops, A street Art Experience at Canal Place. The event featured a number of local artist and musicians. The kaleidoscope was built by Turntable Cafe owner Kelsey McDowell, along with Kailyn Simmons, Nancy Garcia, and Rudy.

