Local House race spending soars

MIAMI COUNTY — Campaign finance filings show Republican candidates have spent approximately $220,061 in the primary race for the 80th House District seat.

The records were filed and available online through the Ohio Secretary of State’s database.

Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to the Ohio 80th House District in the May primary election.

Miami County Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien, attorney George Lovett, business owner Jena Powell, and merchandising manager J.D. Winteregg are running for a chance to represent the Ohio 80th House District in Columbus next year.

The winner will run against Democratic write-in candidate Scott Zimmerman of Troy in November.

The 80th District includes all of Miami County and part of Darke County. It is currently represented by Rep. Stephen Huffman, who is running for State Senate.

George Lovett’s campaign, “Lovett for Ohio,” reported $103,807 in total expenditures — the most of the four candidates. Of those expenditures, $71,220.50 was marked for Communication Counsel Inc. of Columbus for mailings and radio advertising and $8,627 to WHIO for radio advertising and the rest from various sources for campaign materials and expenses. Lovett’s financial disclosure also showed he loaned himself $99,400 for his campaign. The campaign reported $5,025 contributions from various private donors.

Jena Powell’s campaign reportedly spent $54,218.

Her campaign collected $70,193 in contributions, including funds from the FirstEnergy PAC ($12,700), Friends of Larry Householder ($7,707.79), Affiliated Construction Trades Ohio Foundation PCE ($17,500), Murray Energy Corporation ($12,500), plus a $500 donation from the Chiropac PAC.

Powell’s expenditures includes $13,430 to JPL & Associates for mailers and postage and $23,000 to Strategic Media Placement of Delaware, Ohio, for cable TV ads.

Rep. Larry Householder is the current Ohio House speaker who is also seeking re-election. According to reports, Friends of Larry Householder contributed $7,707.79 to a dozen different candidates running in various primary elections around the state, including Powell.

Miami County Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien’s campaign received $25,410 and has spent $37,638 on various media advertising, promotions and campaign materials.

The Friends of John O’Brien committee received a contribution of $33,218.24 through the Ohio House Republican Organizing Committee, which is supporting Householder’s opponent Rep. Ryan Smith. Smith, of Gallia County, also is vying for the House Speaker post. The same committee spent $10,000 for promotions for O’Brien, according to the database.

J.D. Winteregg of Troy received $17,797 in contributions. Winteregg loaned himself $5,500 and spent $24,398. Of Winteregg’s expenditures, $13,720 were made to a North Carolina company for radio ads and $4,837.50 in billboards through Key-Ads of Dayton.

Lovett http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Lovett_cmyk.jpg Lovett Powell http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Powell_cmyk.jpg Powell O’Brien http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_OBrien1_cmyk.jpg O’Brien Winteregg http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Winteregg_cmyk.jpg Winteregg

Four candidates have spent $22K for 80th District seat