Kettering buys Piqua property

PIQUA — Kettering Health Network has purchased 7 acres of land at 308 S. Looney Road near State Route 36 in Piqua.

Kettering Health Network continues to look for ways to partner with our communities to provide residents with quality health care services close to where they live, according to a press release released Friday by Elizabeth Long, APR manager, media and public relations.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Piqua Community,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network.

The land, located just off of I-75 at Exit 82 in Piqua, will be used to build a health destination that offers comprehensive medical services in Miami County, the release states.

Plans are still being developed and will be shared when they are finalized, according to the release.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 10 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering and Sycamore are recognized as IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospitals.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.