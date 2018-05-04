Food truck rally rolls back into fairgrounds

MIAMI COUNTY — Thinking about checking out the fourth annual Miami County Food Truck Rally on May 19? Show up hungry, organizers say.

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will roll into the Miami County Fairgrounds on May 19, offering a smorgasbord of options.

The event has grown steadily over the last four years. In its inaugural year, organizers expected around 20 trucks and signed up more than 30. This year there are 54.

With that many vendors, everyone is sure to find something they will love, organizer Roberta Jacobs said.

The event will offer everything from schnitzel and barbecue to cheesesteaks and nachos. Side items will include just about anything including French fries, deep-fried mushrooms, onion rings, soft pretzels and coleslaw.

Those with special dietary needs won’t be left out, Jacobs said. She said gluten-free, vegetarian, and kid-friendly items also are on the menu at the various trucks.

“There is something for everybody,” she said.

The rally begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m., so start with brunch and stick around for desserts including waffles, cookies, cupcakes and ice cream, she added.

Visitors can wash all that down with a visit to the beer and wine booths, or a stop at various vendors offering sweet tea, lemonade and more.

Some vendors may offer smaller tasting portions, but to get the fullest experience, Jacobs recommends bringing a group of hungry friends and family.

“Come in groups and get different things and share if you can,” she said.

In between courses, visitors can walk off some of those calories by strolling through the fairgrounds and the arts and crafts barn to check out more than 50 vendors offering everything from essential oils, soaps and cosmetics to herbs and spices, fleece blankets and art.

And don’t forget to check out the entertainment, which begins at noon with the Troy Strawberry Festival Home Grown Talent Show. At 4 p.m., Piqua band ReFlektion will take the stage. Gas Pump Jockeys, who bill themselves at Columbus’ premier oldies band, will close out the evening.

Some of the trucks participating in this year’s event have participated in the past, but about half of the vendors are new this year. The festival does advertise for participants, but many of the vendors have been drawn in by word of mouth, Jacobs said.

“It’s spread through the food truck industry itself. Obviously we send out information, but we have food truckers that are contacting us. We already have people contacting us for next year,” she said. “There was a review from one of our food trucks that it was the best food truck rally they’ve ever participated in.”

Admission to the event is free, as is parking. A free shuttle service will also be available. Guests are asked to use the north gate and the gate at the Duke Lundgard building. Only service animals will be permitted on the grounds.

For more information on the rally, see the event’s Facebook page at Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition or call the Miami County Fair office at (937) 335-7492 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

David Carr along with his children Chastity and David, of Dayton, get a shaved treat at Kona Ice recently during the 2016 Gourmet Food Truck Competition and Rally in Troy.

2018 Miami County Food Truck Rally participants A Cut Above – Schnitzel & More Amaizing Grace Kettle Corn Beastro/TD Concession LLC California Tri Tip Castle Concessions Chicago Gyro & Dogs Christian Brothers Meat Company Claybourne Grill Coldstone Creamery – Troy Crazy Redhead Cumberland Kettle Corn Cupzilla D Fish D Chicken Derfer’s Concessions Ginniebug Creations HillBilly Lemonade Concessions Hot Diggity Doggers & More Hunger Paynes Food Truck Kenny’s Meat Wagon Kona Ice of Troy Lilia’s Outside Café Long’s Concessions Long’s Concessions Marty’s Waffles McNasty’s Great Food Express Mike’s Family Concessions Miller’s Homemade Soft Pretzels Mo’s Barbecue Mr. D’s Nacho Pig Niko’s Street Eats Patriot Grill, Ohio Philly Buster P-Nuts, Chicken & More Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza Rhino’s Frozen Yogurt & Soft Serve Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea Smokin Bee Bee Q Southern Sisters Storypoints Friendly Fork Susie’s Big Dipper Sweet Concessions Sweet Tooth Twisted Ice Cream Sweets & Meats BBQ Thai 1 On This Little Swine of Mine Tin Roof Mobile Food TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins, Inc. Tortilla Street Food Troy Post #43 Baseball Wild Fire Pizza Zerkle’s Food & Concessions Zombie Dogz

