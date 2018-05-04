Posted on by

Food truck rally rolls back into fairgrounds

,

By Cecilia Fox - cfox@troydailynews.com

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News David Carr along with his children Chastity and David, of Dayton, get a shaved treat at Kona Ice recently during the 2016 Gourmet Food Truck Competition and Rally in Troy.

2018 Miami County Food Truck Rally participants

A Cut Above - Schnitzel & More

Amaizing Grace Kettle Corn

Beastro/TD Concession LLC

California Tri Tip

Castle Concessions

Chicago Gyro & Dogs

Christian Brothers Meat Company

Claybourne Grill

Coldstone Creamery - Troy

Crazy Redhead

Cumberland Kettle Corn

Cupzilla

D Fish D Chicken

Derfer’s Concessions

Ginniebug Creations

HillBilly Lemonade Concessions

Hot Diggity Doggers & More

Hunger Paynes Food Truck

Kenny’s Meat Wagon

Kona Ice of Troy

Lilia’s Outside Café

Long’s Concessions

Marty’s Waffles

McNasty’s Great Food Express

Mike’s Family Concessions

Miller’s Homemade Soft Pretzels

Mo’s Barbecue

Mr. D’s

Nacho Pig

Niko’s Street Eats

Patriot Grill, Ohio

Philly Buster

P-Nuts, Chicken & More

Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza

Rhino’s Frozen Yogurt & Soft Serve

Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea

Smokin Bee Bee Q

Southern Sisters

Storypoints Friendly Fork

Susie’s Big Dipper

Sweet Concessions

Sweet Tooth Twisted Ice Cream

Sweets & Meats BBQ

Thai 1 On

This Little Swine of Mine

Tin Roof Mobile Food

TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins, Inc.

Tortilla Street Food

Troy Post #43 Baseball

Wild Fire Pizza

Zerkle’s Food & Concessions

Zombie Dogz

MIAMI COUNTY — Thinking about checking out the fourth annual Miami County Food Truck Rally on May 19? Show up hungry, organizers say.

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will roll into the Miami County Fairgrounds on May 19, offering a smorgasbord of options.

The event has grown steadily over the last four years. In its inaugural year, organizers expected around 20 trucks and signed up more than 30. This year there are 54.

With that many vendors, everyone is sure to find something they will love, organizer Roberta Jacobs said.

The event will offer everything from schnitzel and barbecue to cheesesteaks and nachos. Side items will include just about anything including French fries, deep-fried mushrooms, onion rings, soft pretzels and coleslaw.

Those with special dietary needs won’t be left out, Jacobs said. She said gluten-free, vegetarian, and kid-friendly items also are on the menu at the various trucks.

“There is something for everybody,” she said.

The rally begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m., so start with brunch and stick around for desserts including waffles, cookies, cupcakes and ice cream, she added.

Visitors can wash all that down with a visit to the beer and wine booths, or a stop at various vendors offering sweet tea, lemonade and more.

Some vendors may offer smaller tasting portions, but to get the fullest experience, Jacobs recommends bringing a group of hungry friends and family.

“Come in groups and get different things and share if you can,” she said.

In between courses, visitors can walk off some of those calories by strolling through the fairgrounds and the arts and crafts barn to check out more than 50 vendors offering everything from essential oils, soaps and cosmetics to herbs and spices, fleece blankets and art.

And don’t forget to check out the entertainment, which begins at noon with the Troy Strawberry Festival Home Grown Talent Show. At 4 p.m., Piqua band ReFlektion will take the stage. Gas Pump Jockeys, who bill themselves at Columbus’ premier oldies band, will close out the evening.

Some of the trucks participating in this year’s event have participated in the past, but about half of the vendors are new this year. The festival does advertise for participants, but many of the vendors have been drawn in by word of mouth, Jacobs said.

“It’s spread through the food truck industry itself. Obviously we send out information, but we have food truckers that are contacting us. We already have people contacting us for next year,” she said. “There was a review from one of our food trucks that it was the best food truck rally they’ve ever participated in.”

Admission to the event is free, as is parking. A free shuttle service will also be available. Guests are asked to use the north gate and the gate at the Duke Lundgard building. Only service animals will be permitted on the grounds.

For more information on the rally, see the event’s Facebook page at Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition or call the Miami County Fair office at (937) 335-7492 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

