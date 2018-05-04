Pair of OD calls keep medics busy

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Fire Department paramedics get ready to transport one of two patients who allegedly overdosed at nearly the same time, one block apart. Medics were called to overdose runs, one in the 700 block of South Main Street, and the other in the 600 block of South Main. Both persons were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. There is no word on their conditions. Piqua Police Chief Bruce Jamison said that his department has seen an increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses in recent weeks and is looking into reasons for the upturn.