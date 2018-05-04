Garden Club wins regional award

PIQUA — The Piqua Four Seasons Garden Club members received highest recognition as the Outstanding Garden Club from the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Region 5, at the OAGC Spring Regional meeting, presented by Regional Director Penny Adams.

This monetary award was selected from the 15 garden clubs in Region 5, which includes Champaign, Union, Miami and Shelby counties, with a total of of 174 active members.

The Four Seasons Garden Club is dedicated to beautifying Piqua by maintaining the public gardens at Veterans Way on High Street and Das Park on Park Avenue. Over 2,700 tulip bulbs were purchased and planted by the club members in these parks along with other varieties of flowers that bloom throughout the season. These gardens are financed through fundraisers.

Beginning in March, flower coupons are sold through Piqua Garden Place. Each coupon is good for one flat of annuals/ vegetables, four 4” geraniums, or one 10” hanging basket. Each coupon is $14.

On Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend, the Club will host a plant sale at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in the center court between JC Penney’s and Sears. Hanging baskets, potted arrangements, decorated garden chairs and flower coupons will be sold.

For information, call Diana Hart at (937) 778-3936.