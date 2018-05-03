PHS students learn to Drive Smart

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua High School students participated in a Drive Smart Program sponsored by Premier Health CareFlight program on Thursday. Piqua’s prom is this Saturday and the mock crash gives students a first-hand look at the reality of impaired driving. In addition to the Piqua Fire Department and CareFlight, other participants in the educational event were the Piqua Police Department, Bushnell Towing, and Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home.