Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A complainant advised he was not given all the items he bought with his cash from a Facebook sale on New Haven Road between April 10-27.

Police responded to a call referencing a theft from Walmart on April 27 at around 1:30 p.m. Two unknown female subjects were stated to have stolen the items. A vehicle license was obtained, which matched the suspect vehicle. This case is pending.

An employee was caught stealing from Claire’s on April 27 at approximately 4:15 p.m. She was arrested. Briana J. Jones, 19, of Sidney, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

A theft of utilities was reported at a residence on the 400 block of Adams Street on April 27 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Individuals inside the residence reportedly altered the power meter to gain access to electricity. The power to the residence should be disconnected.

A subject reported a sheet of plywood had been stolen from a trailer located behind a residence on the 700 block of Adams Street sometime between April 27-28.

A subject reported that a gas can had been stolen from his truck on the 700 block of West Greene Street sometime over night between April 28-29.

A complainant advised someone had taken her purse from her unlocked car on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue sometime over night between April 28-29.

FOUND: A subject reported finding a syringe in the alley behind a residence on the 900 block of Linden Avenue on April 27 at 8:50 a.m. The orange cap to a syringe was all that was found. The cap was disposed of in the trash.

A citizen reported on April 27 two bicycles lying in the bushes behind a residence on Caldwell Street for over a week. The bicycles were taken and placed into property.

A complainant advised her neighbor told her there was a motorcycle in her backyard on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on April 29. She advised she thought it was stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported two pad locks had been cut off two separate storage sheds on the 400 block of East Greene Street sometime between April 26-27.

A subject reported that a lock was cut on shed on the 500 block of Miami Street on April 27 at 7 p.m. Nothing was taken.

On April 29, a subject reported her vehicle on the 900 block of Falmouth Avenue had been keyed sometime in the last two days.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle repossession on the 300 block of Greene Street on April 27 at approximately 1 p.m. The repossessing party wanted an officer to stand by due to the vehicle’s owner making threats. The vehicle was removed without incident.

A victim reported a car was on fire in the driveway on the 200 block of Cedarbrook Drive on April 28 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries in the area of Looney Road and Ash Street on April 27 at approximately 1:20 p.m. A traffic citation was issued to the at-fault driver.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Riverside Drive and Downing Street on April 27 at 3:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a traffic accident with no injuries reported in the area of Looney Road and Ash Street on April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

A juvenile drove a vehicle up onto sidewalk and struck some bricks in front of a residence on the 900 block of Caldwell Street on April 29 at 12:30 p.m. No damage was done to the bricks. The juvenile was cited for failure to control and driving without a license.

There was accident with no injuries on the 500 block of North Downing Street on April 29 at approximately 10:15 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OVI. Charges are pending lab results.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller with the animal shelter was at a residence regarding several dogs running at large on the 100 block of First Street on April 27 at around 1:30 p.m. Contact was made with the owner of the dogs, and she was cited. Stephanie L. Lee, 34, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to a call referencing a possible burglary at Jan’s Hair Hut on April 27 at 2 p.m. A small hole was located in that rear wall of building with what appeared to be an animal nest inside. No signs of burglary were found.

An officer was flagged down by employees Z’s Food and Spirits on April 29 at 3:15 a.m. A female subject jumped out of a vehicle and a male subject was attempting to get her back in the vehicle. The female was given a ride home.

A caller believed someone was sneaking in her home on Staunton Street. She requested a report on April 29 at approximately 12:35 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police were dispatched to Miami Valley Steel in reference to an employee returning after being terminated earlier in the day on April 27 at 2:40 p.m. The subject was later spoken to by phone and warned for trespassing.

MENACING: A complainant received a threatening message through social media from an anonymous subject on April 27.

ASSAULT: Jason M. Schwartz, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with a reported disturbance on the 400 block of Brook Street on April 28 at approximately 2:10 p.m. The victim had marks consistent with the accusations.

BURGLARY: A complainant reported a home broken into and items taken on the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on April 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male subject was treated for an apparent opioid overdose and was revived by medics on scene on the 300 block of Garnsey Street on April 28 at approximately 11:45 p.m. The patient was subsequently transported by squad to UVMC.