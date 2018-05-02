Chamber honors Top 100 students

PIQUA — On April 25, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 54th Annual Top 100 Scholastic Banquet honoring Piqua students from Piqua High School, Lehman Catholic High School, Upper Valley Career Center, and Sidney Christian School. Mayor Kazy Hinds gave the invocation.

The keynote speaker, Peggy Wiggins, director of the Center for Workforce Development and Education at Edison State Community College, gave an encouraging presentation guiding students to use and develop their God-given talents. She encouraged each student not to blend in but to stand out in a crowd.

The Chamber is thankful to Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson for the use of the Piqua High School facility, as well as to Chamber Ambassadors Greg Blankenship, Benny Scott, Randy Sever, Jimmie Sherry, and Dave Vosler, who assisted in making the evening run smoothly.

The banquet’s sponsors include lead sponsor French Oil Mill Machinery Company (Dan French, Tayte French-Lutz) and the following Top 100 sponsors: Crayex Corporation, GK Electric, Harmony Systems and Service, Hartzell Propeller Inc., Jackson Tube Service Inc., Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Kiwanis Club of Piqua, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, McCulloch Felger Fite & Gutmann, Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Miami Valley Steel Service, Mullenbrock & Associates, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Jack & Cheryl Neuenschwander, P&R Specialty Inc., PSC Crane & Rigging, Palmer Bolt & Supply Co., Piqua Battery, Piqua City Schools, Piqua Concrete Co., Piqua Granite & Marble Co. Inc., Polysource Inc., Dr. Yagnesh Raval, Unity National Bank, and Upper Valley Career Center.