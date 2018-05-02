Miami Co. honors fallen officers

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove escorts Nancy Mulder, widow of fallen Piqua Police Officer Jan Mulder who was killed in the line of duty in 1970, during Wednesday’s Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove escorts Nancy Mulder, widow of fallen Piqua Police Officer Jan Mulder who was killed in the line of duty in 1970, during Wednesday’s Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU