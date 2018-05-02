Man faces drug, child endangering charges

PIQUA — A local man is accused of cultivating marijuana within the vicinity of a child in the city of Piqua.

Micah A. Bertholomey, 38, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony child endangering, third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, and fourth-degree felony illegal manufacturing/cultivation of drugs on Friday before being arraigned on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court.

Members of the Piqua and Sidney Tactical Response Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Bertholomey’s residence on the 400 block of East Greene Street on Friday at approximately 9:40 a.m. According to court records, a total of 348 grams of marijuana were discovered during the search, along with plastic baggies and two sets of digital scales.

Other items found in the residence included lights, a watering system, reflective material, planters, and fertilizer, in addition to “numerous dried marijuana plants located with these items,” according to court records.

A 6-year-old child was also located living within the residence.

Bertholomey is accused of growing the marijuana as well as preparing to distribute the marijuana.

Bertholomey posted surety bond on Monday and was released from the Miami County Jail. A preliminary hearing for Bertholomey is scheduled for May 9.

A local man is facing felony burglary charges in Miami County Municipal Court.

Christopher A. Evilsizor, 48, of Piqua, was charged with separate charges of third-degree felony burglary and fourth-degree felony burglary on Sunday. He was arraigned on Monday.

Evilsizor was charged in connection with an incident on March 16. According to Piqua police reports, Piqua police responded to a call about a male subject possibly breaking into a home on the 300 block of Riverside Drive. The reporting party provided video showing the male subject in the house when he was not supposed to be there.

Evilsizor was also charged in connection with an incident on Sunday at the same address. The male suspect was located inside the property on Sunday at 6:35 a.m. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.

Evilsizor was released from the jail on his own recognizance on Wednesday.

