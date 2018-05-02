Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ROBBERY: Officers responded to a robbery complaint in the area of Young Street and Linden Avenue on April 26 at 10 p.m. The caller advised an unknown number of male subjects attacked him and stole money and property from him. This investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS A residence on the 500 block of South Main Street was checked for possible people trespassing inside a vacant residence on April 26 at approximately midnight. The residence was found secured with no signs of anybody inside.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious complaint on the 500 block of West Water Street on April 26 at 10 a.m in reference to a male subject knocking on the complainant’s door in the night prior.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated male subject on South Main Street was given a ride home and advised to stay in for the night on April 26 at approximately 2:45 a.m. The subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a disturbance at Pitsenbarger Park on South Street on April 26 at 7:50 p.m. Upon arrival, police were advised the subjects that were involved in a argument had already left and there was no real reason for the officer to be there. Subjects advised it was a “heated” game but all subjects calmed down prior to leaving the field.

ACCIDENT: A driver failed to yield to traffic with the right of way at an intersection on the 300 block of Spring Street on April 26 at 6 a.m., causing a crash. The driver was cited.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident with no injuries in reference to an SUV striking a van in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on April 26 at 8:25 a.m. Both drivers requested to exchange information and signed a traffic crash waiver.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries on the 400 block of Spring Street on April 26 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Both vehicles were towed from scene. A driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident involving two vehicles and injuries on the 900 block of Manier Avenue on April 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A complainant advised subjects keep showing up at his house thinking it is for rent on the 800 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on April 26. The complainant advised he texted the number that posted his house for rent online and had a conversation with someone claiming to be renting the house. The complainant advised this turned out to be a fraud attempt and wanted to report the incident.

THEFT: A victim advised that a known male subject came to her residence today and took both her house keys and her car keys on Amesbury Court on April 26 at 1:05 p.m. The male refused to speak with officers.

DISTURBANCE: Officers were dispatched to a disturbance complaint in reference of multiple subjects verbally arguing with the complainant on the 500 block of South Main Street on April 26 at approximately 2 p.m.

JUVENILE COMPLAINTS: Officers responded to a disturbance complaint at Mote Park on Gordon Street on April 26 at approximately 6 p.m. Dispatch advised two female juveniles were physical with each other. After speaking with both juveniles, both were warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of several juveniles in the area waiting on other juveniles in Ulbrich’s Market to fight on South Wayne Street on April 26 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Police checked the area, and juveniles left the area.

There was a report of several juveniles messing with street signs in the area of Grant and Wayne streets on April 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Once on scene, an officer observed a parking sign on the side of the roadway. The officer advised the street department of the location of the sign for them to replace tomorrow. There were no juveniles in the area.

TRESPASSING: Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 700 block of Cherry Street on April 26 at 11:55 p.m. The caller advised that a known male subject was threatening to come to the residence and shoot himself. Officers spoke with the male, and he advised he only made the comment because he was upset. The male refused to go to the hospital. He was warned for trespassing.