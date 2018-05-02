Library announces poetry contest winners

PIQUA — In conjunction with National Poetry Month in April, the Piqua Public Library held its 2018 Youth Poetry Contest last month.

According to contest coordinator Robin Heintz, entries came in from several area schools, including Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua City Schools, Tipp City, Troy, Anna and Sidney City schools, as well as from home-schooled students in the region.

“Over the last five years, we have had a total of 1,128 entries from young people from more than 20 schools,” Heintz said. “We have been deeply impressed, not only with the quantity of entries, but with their quality as well. Miami and Shelby counties can be very proud of the creativity of their students. There were well-thought-out works submitted – poetry that made me laugh and that made me cry. The youth of this area are amazing.”

This year’s contest concluded with a Poetry Night awards reception in the Piqua Public Library lobby on April 24. Award winners were given the opportunity to read their works aloud, and cash awards and certificates were given out to participants.

“We send the poems out anonymously to judges across the country.” Piqua Library Director James Oda said. “I do not envy the judges. They have so many quality poems to choose from.”

First, second, and third place awards were conferred in four grade divisions. First place winners earn $50; second place earns $25; and third earns $10. Money for the awards is donated by the Piqua Public Library Assistance & Development fund.

The library also selected an overall “Library Staff Favorite” award, with that poet earning a $50 prize. The 2018 winner of this award is Brandon Hemsworth, an 11th grader from Anna High School, who composed the following poem:

“Bittersweet”

An unspoken past, drenched with sorrow and pain,

has all been expunged to be arid and plain.

The rainstorm of old now resembles a drip,

for monotony strangles with unrelenting grip.

The taste of the sun, with its bittersweet rays,

is shadowed from man by a transparent haze.

The sweetness of sour perseveres on the tongue,

while a craving for more has already begun.

On a path life-depleted, looming out of a pit,

on the horizon sits uniformity, threatening you to submit.

One glance behind, and another ahead,

makes you fancy the pit over future’s pure dread.

The crumbling path, with its blisters and sores,

restrict you from tasting your identity anymore.

The taste of the sun, with its bittersweet rays,

has no place on the path where we all fall astray.

Other winners by school are:

Grades K-3

1st – Lily Young, Kindergarten, Washington Primary School, “My Dog”

2nd – Jake Kipp, 3rd grade, Anna Elementary, “Football”

3rd – Elijah Cantrell, 1st grade, Home-Schooled, Piqua, “Summertime Finally Arrives”

Grades 4-6

1st – Zandria Platfoot, 6th grade, Anna Middle School, “Jared”

2nd – Mara Cathcart, 6th grade, Anna Middle School, “Donna Jean”

3rd – Lucinda Furgeson, 6th grade, Anna Middle School, “Ava, My Beautiful Friend”

Grades 7-9

1st – Elisa Brubaker, 9th grade, Troy Christian School, “Arlington”

2nd – Benjamen Romie, 9th grade, Covington Exempted Village Schools, “Tomorrow Night”

3rd – Lauren Thornhill, 8th grade, Anna Middle School, “Leaving For The Military”

Grades 10-12

1st – Kirsten Brunswick, 12th grade, Anna High School, “My Prayer for the Class of 2018”

2nd – Shiann Russell, 12th grade, Upper Valley Career Center, “India Ink”

3rd – Abigail Walker, 12th grade, Tippecanoe High School, “Night Driving”