FFA competes in grain merchandising event

CASSTOWN — Recently, several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA State Career Development Event for Grain Merchandising. The event consisted of an online test which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers and former and current grain marketing trends.

Members taking the test were Emily Thimmes, Jessica Gillum, Alex Isbrandt, Couy Moreland, Zach Kronenberger, Dylan Hahn, Kylie Blair, Alex DiNardo, Maci Krites, Tyler Heckman, Liza Bair, Abbey Koontz, Jacob Rife, Kami Martin, Cody Niswonger, Brookelyn Hermann, Emma Younce, Lane Mergler, Kaitlyn Hawes, and Jacob Brunke.

The team placed 9 out of 41 teams in the state and was lead by Emily Thimmes, who placed 22 out of 288 individuals. Members who competed at the State Finals were Emily Thimmes, Jessica Gillum, Couy Moreland and Dylan Hahn.

A special appreciation goes to Amanda Matheny and Janelle Brinksneader from Anderson’s Ethanol in Greenville for their coaching help.