Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ARSON: There was a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of West Water Street on April 26 at approximately 3:50 a.m. Once on scene, the complainant advised a known suspect set his couch on fire and left the residence. The female was not located at the time, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Erica L. Hartwick, 30, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor arson in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a garage that was broken into on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue over night between April 24-25. Several tools and two bicycles were reported stolen.

Money was reported stolen from a residence on Marysville Lane on April 25 at 11:40 a.m.

TRESPASSING: Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint in reference of a male subject fishing in a pond on Lambert Drive on April 25 at 8:30 a.m.

There was a report of a customer who threw food at a cashier at Rally’s Hamburgers on April 25 at 4:50 p.m. The subject was trespassed from the business.

Police responded to a suspicious complaint at Jo Ann Fabrics on April 25 at 7:15 p.m. The caller advised a female inside the store was placing merchandise inside her bag. Upon speaking with the female, the business requested only to have the female trespassed from the store. The female was warned for trespassing.

A caller said her sister was at the hospital and there were a bunch of people at her sister’s house refusing to leave on the 500 block of South Main Street on April 26 at approximately 12:50 p.m. After speaking to a resident, it was determined they were allowed to be there. A female at the house had a warrant and was incarcerated. Cassie L. Cook, 25, of Piqua, was picked up on a fifth-degree felony probation violation.

FRAUD: Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint in reference to fraudulent charges being made to the complainant’s credit card on April 25. The case is currently under investigation.

Subjects tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at the Shell gas station on South Street on April 25 at approximately 8:40 p.m. The investigation is pending.

ASSIST MOTORIST: An officer assisted with a vehicle stuck in the roadway at an intersection of Sunset Drive and High Street on April 25 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

MENACING: A caller said she believes a male subject is creating fictitious Facebook accounts to harass and stalk her on April 25. This has been an ongoing issue, and the male has been charged in the past for similar events. The investigation is pending.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police assisted the Piqua Fire Department with a vehicle fire in the area of Forest Avenue and Echo Lake Drive on April 25 at approximately 2 p.m. The vehicle caught fire while the subject was driving. The vehicle was towed.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint on the 800 block of West Water Street on April 25 at approximately 3:45 p.m. A complainant advised she let a friend borrow a cell phone of hers as long as he would pay her for it. The complainant advised the male stopped paying, so she took the phone back. The female advised the phone is now missing, and she suspects the male took it.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a report of a telephone harassment issue involving students on the 1500 block of Nicklin Avenue on April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

A subject reportedly continued to contact a victim after being warned not to on April 26 at approximately 8:15 a.m. A male subject was charged, and a warrant requested for his arrest. Storm M. Walker, 21, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip traffic crash on the 500 block of Vine Street on April 25 at 5 p.m. Suspect stated they were unaware they struck the other vehicle. The driver cooperated and was cited for driving under suspension and improper backing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: On April 25, a caller reported that her vehicle was damaged within the last three weeks on the 600 block of Second Street. The caller had no suspects at that time.