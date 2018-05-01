Lights! Camera! Piqua action!

PIQUA — Cameras were rolling in downtown Piqua this week as filming for the City of Piqua music video was in full swing.

Indigo Life Media, out of Dayton, is producing a music video about life in Piqua. Stars of the production are the residents of Piqua.

Mayor Kazy Hinds said that a similar production was produced for the City of Dayton about five years ago. Piqua city officials were impressed with the finished product and began talks with Indigo Life Media, who also produced the Dayton video.

After a year of planning, the Piqua production began this week after being delayed for two weeks by weather.

Filming locations include downtown Piqua, the Piqua Public Library, Lock 9 Park, and Alexander Stadium, among others.

Music for the video is being provided by Piqua’s own ReFlektion, featuring twin brothers Jared and Justin Younce.

An upcoming preview video by Mayor Kazy Hinds and Piqua Arts Council Director Jordan Knepper will be appearing on Facebook in coming days, explaining the purpose and goals of the Piqua music video. Hinds described the effort as “an amazing community collaboration.”

Piqua High School media instructor A.J. Ganger and senior Morgan Ford have been instrumental in assisting with the production and in documenting the behind-the-scenes activity.

The project has been a joint effort by the City of Piqua, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua, and Piqua Arts Council.

Funding for the music video is provided by, in addition to the above-named groups, the Hartzell-Norris Foundation, the Lundgard Foundation, and the Miami County Foundation.

The Piqua music video will premiere at the 2018 4th Fest, which will be held in downtown Piqua from noon to 9:30 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at 10 p.m. ReFlektion will be the musical headliner for the festival.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A camera operator for Indigo Life Media out of Dayton films a scene for an upcoming Piqua music video in front of the Piqua Public Library on Tuesday.

By Mike Ullery mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3335

