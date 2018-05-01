COLLEGE BRIEFS

Kuether named outstanding student

WOOSTER — Ben Kuether of Covington was recognized as an outstanding student at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute’s 29th annual student recognition banquet on April 3. He will graduate May 5 with an Associate of Science degree in agronomy.

Kuether achieved Director’s List status during each of his semesters at ATI. He was the recipient of numerous scholarships, including the Ohio No-Till Council Scholarship and the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship. He was active with the ATI Agronomy Club and served as a resident assistant and a peer tutor.

Following graduation, Kuether will continue his education in Columbus to earn a bachelor of science degree in agronomy.

Jackson earns degree

LOMBARD, Ill. — In a commencement ceremony held on April 20, Kelsey Jackson of Troy received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

“We are very proud of Kelsey, as National University’s Doctor of Chiropractic degree program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” said President Joseph Stiefel of National University.

Student athlete honored

DELAWARE, Ohio — Daniel Frame of Tipp City was honored April 19, at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 14th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 23 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2017-2018 school year.

Frame earned the Top 50 Academic Award and competed in Battling Bishop Men’s Track and Field.

Stutz recognized for academic effort

CINCINNATI — Ian Stutz of Troy has been selected as the 2018 Outstanding Financial Economics Student at Mount St. Joseph University School of Business.

Stutz was recognized at the annual School of Business awards dinner on April 24.

Fuentes part of in original play

BEREA — Elisa Fuentes of Troy was part of the cast and crew that presented professor Les Hunter’s original play “Weimar” at Baldwin Wallace. Set in Weimar Republic-era Germany during the early 20th century, the new play follows a group of strong-willed women attempting to resist the increasingly authoritarian leanings of their government.

Fuentes, an acting and Spanish major, understudied a part in the production.