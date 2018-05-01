Man pleads to drugs, weapons charges

MIAMI COUNTY —A Piqua man found with suspected drugs and a stolen handgun in Troy earlier this year pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Quentin J.E. Achor, 23, of Piqua, entered pleas of guilty to fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Achor was reportedly found with suspected drugs and a loaded, stolen handgun while driving on a suspended driver’s license through Troy in February.

An officer observed Achor driving between Motel 6 to Shell on South Dorset Road on Feb. 2, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Achor had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest for possession of cocaine. During a traffic stop, Achor was reportedly found with suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia, currency, and a loaded handgun that was also found to have been stolen, according to previous court records.

Achor was taken into custody and incarcerated. The vehicle was also seized.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered for Achor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

Achor is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $31,250.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

