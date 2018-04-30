Main Street closed in downtown area for filming

PIQUA — Main Street in downtown Piqua is closed to traffic from Water Street to Greene Street until around 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

The street was closed at around 3 p.m. on Monday in preparation for the filming of “This Small Town Piqua,” a music video about the city of Piqua.

The public is invited to take part in the filming of the “Piqua Homecoming” parade scene between 5-7 p.m. on Monday evening. Those who wish to participate in the filming are encouraged to wear Piqua Indian colors. The Piqua Indians football team, cheerleaders, Pride of Piqua marching band, and show choir will also be participating in the filming.

Street will re-open at approximately 7 p.m.